Arunachal: Nyishi student body threatens capital bandh over job reservation, boundary disputes

The All Nyishi Students' Union has issued a warning to the Arunachal Pradesh government, threatening to call a capital bandh if key demands remain unaddressed.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving programme organised by the All Bameng Khenewa & Lada Students' Union in Seppa, East Kameng, on November 16, ANSU vice-president Tadak Lardak Murtem announced the union's ultimatum on behalf of the ANSU leadership.

The primary demand centres on the abolition of the 80:20 job recruitment ratio currently applied by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board and Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service. The student body is calling for 100 per cent job reservation for candidates belonging to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes, arguing that the existing quota system disadvantages local tribal youth in government employment.

The union has also raised concerns about the unresolved boundary dispute between Dullungmukh in Kamle district and neighbouring Assam, particularly regarding Indian Air Force installations in the area. The territorial disagreement has been a longstanding issue affecting local communities.

Additionally, ANSU has demanded the appointment of a permanent APST director at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, emphasising the need for indigenous representation in leadership positions at the state's premier medical institution.

Murtem warned that failure to address these concerns would compel the student organisation to enforce a bandh in the state capital in the coming days, potentially disrupting normal activities across Itanagar.