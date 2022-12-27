The 12-hour-long bandh called by the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) over the APPSC paper leak case saw its full fledged effect in the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, with rows of protesters, sloganeering peacefully, walking down the road.

The bandh call came into effect from 5 am on December 27 and shall continue to remain in force until 5 pm.

The closure has been declared in the vicinity of the Itanagar capital complex, affecting normal life due to the bandh call. Protesters can be seen taking out rallies, processions while sloganeering “Save Arunachal," "Fulfill our demands” etc.

Security personnel have been deployed to check out for any untoward incident.

Talo Potom, Deputy commissioner, Itanagar while present at the spot responded to the media personnel saying that they have spoken to the president of ANSU and have assured full support with respect to the peaceful demonstration.

It should be noted that, Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix had urged ANSU to end their bandh call on December 26.

The minister in a strongly worded statement said, "Government will not allow this act of insanity. The administration has been responding to the paper leak issue ever since it first came to light and has already taken many actions”.

According to Minister Bamang Felix, the APPSC debacle is not only an error or a mistake; rather, it is a flagrant attack on the government's confidence in the system.

Minister Felix continued, "A small group of self-centered, greedy, and thoughtless people who were in charge messed with the emotions and damaged the lives of thousands of our youths."

The Minister also provided a briefing on the state government's response to the APPSC document leak controversy during the press conference.

However, the ANSU opted to go forward with the 12-hour bandh call from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 27 after extensive conversations with the Home Minister.

The government's remark drew an immediate response from ANSU, which claimed that they were treating the APPSC paper leak case with indifference.

Also read : APPSC paper leak scam: ANSU announces 12-hr capital bandh over non fulfillment of demands

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