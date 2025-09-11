Arunachal: Nyishi youth body issues 7-day deadline for TRIHMS director’s removal

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on September 11 served a seven-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government demanding the removal of Dr. Moji Jini, Director of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The union warned that failure to meet their demand would lead to agitation.

Addressing reporters, ANYA president Jamru Ruja and his executive members said the government must act immediately to address growing resentment over the management of the state’s lone medical college.

The ultimatum comes in the backdrop of the tragic death of 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora during treatment at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has triggered widespread protests and allegations of medical negligence from her family members.



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In response, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured that strict action will follow if the ongoing inquiry confirms lapses on the part of medical staff.

Gora, who was admitted for a C-section surgery on August 31, passed away at the hospital on September 6. Her death sparked outrage, with locals demanding accountability from the state’s premier health institute.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare has since constituted a high-level inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district. The panel includes senior doctors from across Arunachal Pradesh: Dr. Bomni Tayeng, MS (Surgery), BPGH Pasighat; Dr. Koj Jarbo, MD (Anaesthesia), GTGH Ziro; Dr. Ista Pulu, MS (OBG), DH Roing; and Dr. Talar Motu, MD (Medicine), RKM Hospital Itanagar.