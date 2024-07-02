Amid incessant rainfall that has caused landslides and floods across Arunachal Pradesh, the MLA of the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, Oken Tayeng, along with the Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district, Tayi Taggu visited the East Siang district to take stock of the situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mebo, Sibo Pasing, District Disaster Management Officer, T Tashi, Monggu Banggo ZPM, Gumin Tayeng, Gaon Burahs, were amongst the officials who visit the flood affected areas, on July 1.

The incessant rainfall has caused extensive flooding on the Siang River and other smaller rivers. This has disrupted many road communications and damaged electrical poles, thereby cutting off electric power supplies to Lower Mebo villages such as Seram, Kongkul, Agam, Namsing, Gadum-I, Gadum-II, and Mer in the East Siang district. Similarly, villages like Banggo, Paglam, Keba, Tini Ali, Kebang, Kaling-I, and Kaling-II under Dambuk Sub-Division in the Lower Dibang Valley district have also been affected.

The Mebo-Dhola road near Kadang River, between Ngopok and Motum Tin-ali, was disrupted, with the alternate culvert washed away, forcing the public to use the Ngopok-Siluk-Mebo route. The main bridge over Kadang Korong is undergoing maintenance and is expected to reopen to the public after July 15.

After visiting the flood affected areas, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng said that several hectares of lands were washed away by Siang river and several other damages took place due to incessant rain and water logging.

The officials also warned the public to be careful while venturing around Siang river, further confirming the damages and washing away of several hectares of lands including agricultural crops.

Meanwhile, Army personnel from Likabali and Sigar military stations have also activated and camped their rescue team at Tarotamak river bank side in between Namsing and Gadum village from last 3 days.