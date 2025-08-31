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Arunachal: Officials conduct surprise checks to ensure Hygiene Standards in Nampong

Arunachal: Officials conduct surprise checks to ensure Hygiene Standards in Nampong

Authorities carried out a monitoring drive in Nampong town this week to review trade licenses, metrological compliance, food safety measures, and hygiene standards at local business establishments.

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Arunachal: Officials conduct surprise checks to ensure Hygiene Standards in Nampong

Authorities carried out a monitoring drive in Nampong town this week to review trade licenses, metrological compliance, food safety measures, and hygiene standards at local business establishments.


The inspection team conducted detailed checks to ensure that shopkeepers and food business operators were adhering to statutory regulations.


During the drive, officials stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and public health safety norms to protect consumers.


Business owners were advised to keep proper records, follow food safety guidelines, and adopt hygienic practices in the larger interest of the public.


The monitoring exercise aimed to strengthen regulatory compliance and promote a safer environment for consumers in the town.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Aug 31, 2025
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