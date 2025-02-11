Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu underlined the crucial role of government officials, particularly those in districts, as the backbone of governance, asserting that their proactive approach can accelerate development. Addressing a review meeting with East Siang district officials, he emphasised that solutions, not complaints, drive progress.

Khandu stated that ministers and legislators are policy framers, but the actual implementation rests with government employees. Their dedication, sincerity, and efficiency, he stressed, determine the success of any government. "We politicians are temporary; you are permanent. We will come and go in five years but you will serve the people for more than 30 years," he told officials.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering district officials, Khandu highlighted the role of Deputy Commissioners in realising the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal’ vision by 2047. He described them as key figures in ensuring efficient service delivery at the grassroots level.

“As the chief administrative officers at the district level, Deputy Commissioners are the backbone of governance and development in Arunachal Pradesh. Strengthening districts are crucial for improving last-mile citizen service delivery,” he added.

A major initiative announced was Bottom-up Planning, where District-level Vision and Development Plans will be formulated with Deputy Commissioners playing a pivotal role. Additionally, Guardian Ministers and Mentor Secretaries will conduct district reviews and report findings to the government to pinpoint local challenges and priorities.

Referring to the recent Deputy Commissioners' conference in Itanagar, Khandu urged officials to implement schemes based on six thematic areas: Sundar Arunachal, Samridh Arunachal, Shikshit Arunachal, Swasth Arunachal, Surakshit Arunachal, and Swachh Arunachal.

On Pasighat, the state’s oldest town, he assured that the government would take all necessary steps to transform it into one of Arunachal’s leading cities. He called for unity beyond political affiliations, reinforcing the idea that “When it comes to development of our state and welfare of our people, we stand united as Team Arunachal”.

The meeting reviewed flagship schemes and ongoing projects in the district and was attended by MLAs Oken Tayeng and Tabit Darang, BJP State President Kaling Moyong, the Chief Councillor of Pasighat Municipal Council, as well as district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.