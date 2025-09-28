Arunachal officials play key role at World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi

Arunachal Pradesh is making its presence felt at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, currently underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The event, running from September 25 to October 5, marks the first time India is hosting this prestigious global competition. Over 1,700 athletes from more than 100 nations are competing across 186 medal events, supported by more than 1,000 officials.

Three National Technical Officials (NTOs) from Arunachal Pradesh—Techi Sonu, Miss Tana Yahe, and Miss Techi Nunu—are actively serving at the championships. Their knowledge and expertise are contributing to the smooth conduct of this major international event, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s growing role in para sports.

The selection of these officials reflects the state’s commitment to promoting inclusivity in sports and supporting persons with disabilities.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has emphasised its continued efforts to nurture para athletes and technical officials, ensuring Arunachal Pradesh maintains a strong presence in national and international para sports.