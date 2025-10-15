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Arunachal officials push banks to increase credit flow to priority sectors

Arunachal officials push banks to increase credit flow to priority sectors

Arunachal Pradesh officials urge banks to increase credit to priority sectors to boost growth and employment. They emphasise timely funding and transparency in credit disbursement

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Arunachal officials push banks to increase credit flow to priority sectors

Siang district officials reviewed the performance of banks and government departments in promoting financial inclusion and implementing development schemes during a joint District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting on October 15.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, focused on credit flow to priority sectors, progress under flagship programs, and coordination between financial institutions and line departments. Representatives from State Bank of India, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, ArSRLM, and departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Water Resources, Urban Development, and Industries attended.

Taggu highlighted the need for closer collaboration between banks and departments to support entrepreneurship, improve service delivery, and ensure timely achievement of financial inclusion targets. He also called for the submission of updated departmental data to enable more effective monitoring in future meetings.

The session ended with an open discussion where officers and bank representatives exchanged suggestions to strengthen coordination and enhance the implementation of government schemes across the district.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Oct 15, 2025
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