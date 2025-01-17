Oil India Limited (OIL) officially opened its Itanagar branch office at the CESHS campus, a move aimed at bolstering energy initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.

The office was inaugurated by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Science & Technology, in the presence of key officials, including Saloma Yomdo, Director (E&D), OIL, and Sumedha, Secretary, Science & Technology, along with other dignitaries.

The event centred on advancing renewable energy projects in the region. A kick-off meeting between OIL and CESHS focused on potential geothermal energy projects, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s capacity for sustainable energy development.

Further, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, and CESHS to collaborate on Earth sciences, geothermal and hydrogen exploration, tunnelling, and mineral technology.

This new branch signifies OIL’s commitment to strengthening energy infrastructure while supporting Arunachal Pradesh's development. The initiatives aim to align with India’s energy goals by exploring innovative and sustainable energy solutions.