One active cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) surrendered on Tuesday following the concerted efforts of the Khonsa Battalion of HQ IGAR (North) under Spear Corps to convince insurgent cadres to rejoin the mainstream in the Tirap district.

The cadre surrendered one point 32 pistol with magazine and one live round of point 32. After the recovery of the arms, he was handed over to the Khonsa Police station.

The cadre's surrender will encourage other cadres in the region to re-join the mainstream. The cadre revealed that he led a difficult life while underground and urged his comrades to avoid violence.

The surrender of the active cadre exemplifies the humane face of the security forces while working to keep the region at peace.

According to officials, more than 50 insurgents have abandoned various insurgent groups and joined the mainstream in the last year, dealing a significant blow to underground outfits in the Tirap and Longding districts.

This trend reflects the cadres' growing discontent and lack of ideology, while also ushering in normalcy and peace in the region.