The office of the Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), North East Region, Guwahati, organized a one-day outreach programme on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for treasury officers and Drawing and Disbursing officers from various departments of Tawang district. The event took place on May 23rd, 2023, in the conference hall of the DC office in Tawang.

Chaired by Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) Guwahati, C Deepak Singh, the outreach programme saw the presence of Addl. DC Tawang, Rinchin Leta, MS Bordoloi, DCIT, and other Income Tax Officers (ITOs) from Guwahati, Itanagar, and Dharmender Inspector of Income Tax, along with treasury officers and Drawing and Disbursing officers from various departments of Tawang district.

Commissioner IT Guwahati, C Deepak Singh, addressed the participants and highlighted India's remarkable growth and achievements. He emphasized that India, now the fifth-largest economy globally, is rapidly progressing towards becoming a five trillion-dollar economy. Singh expressed pride in India's second-largest standing army, extensive network connectivity, and the country's largest railway network in Asia and second-largest in the world. He also emphasized India's potential in the manufacturing sector and the presence of numerous educational institutions, alongside the country's growth in the field of information technology.

Singh stressed the importance of sustaining the momentum of growth and ensuring that the correct revenue reaches the government for developmental activities. Referring to the Income Tax Act of 1961, he reminded the participants of their statutory responsibility to collect TDS as public servants. He quoted the Dalai Lama, emphasizing the importance of a useful life and the duty of public servants to ensure equal opportunities and food security for all.

Manishankar Bordoloi, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Guwahati, spoke about the roles and responsibilities of Drawing and Disbursing officers (DDOs) in TDS deduction. He quoted Albert Einstein, highlighting the complexities of income tax, but also mentioned the ease of modern procedures for TDS submission and status checks through online platforms.

The programme provided an open forum for officers to discuss and address doubts related to income tax and TDS. The visiting officers provided clarifications and solutions to the queries raised by participants.

Choikyong Tsering, Finance and Accounts Officer of the DC office in Tawang, extended a warm welcome and expressed gratitude to the visiting officers for conducting this significant outreach programme in Tawang.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Iqbal Syed, Income Tax Officer from Itanagar, expressing appreciation for the informative session and successful conduct of the outreach meeting/seminar.