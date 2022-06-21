Heavy rains have triggered massive landslides and flood crisis along numerous districts of Arunachal Pradesh, interrupting surface connectivity. Since past two-three days, one person has died as a result of this natural disaster, while three more have gone missing.

The administration is working hard to reopen all of the roads in the affected districts.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a massive landslide at Yupia in Papum Pare district on Sunday. The boy identified as Rage Hilli, was riding a motorcycle when he was buried alive under the debris.

Rage Hilli is a resident of MG village in Keyak circle of West Siang district, was a promising pugilist.

On the other hand, three hotel employees went missing, when a massive landslide swept away the building. The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 18 and 19, near Angkaling village under Kalaktang sub-division.

“The bodies of the missing persons are yet to be recovered. Search operations are underway,” informed the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Mindu Yangzom.

Three people died in landslides in Kurung Kumey district on April 19, and five more in Itanagar, on May 16.

Due to the continuous relentless downpour, road connectivity in many parts of the state has been hampered. The Capital District Administration has issued evacuation and relocation orders to 279 homes that have been identified as being vulnerable to flooding and landslides.