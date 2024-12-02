Naharlagun Police in Arunachal Pradesh dismantled an inter-state cannabis supply network on December 1, apprehending a key smuggler. Ganga Bahadur Thapa, 33, was held for allegedly smuggling cannabis from Assam to distribute in the Capital ICR.

Under the guidance of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and SDPO Rishi Longdo, the operation targeted Thapa’s residence near Kankarnallah Bridge. A team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, along with other police personnel, conducted the raid and seized three pouches containing 30 grams of suspected cannabis from the accused.

A subsequent search of his rented house uncovered 1,500 grams of cannabis, stored in 104 plastic pouches and a polythene bag.

A case has been filed at Naharlagun Police Station (Case No. 146/24) under the NDPS Act, and Thapa remains in custody. The operation underscores the commitment of the Naharlagun Police to combat drug trafficking and protect the community from substance abuse. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity to assist in the fight against drugs.