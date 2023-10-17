The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has formed a one-man Commission of Inquiry, headed by former Gauhati High Court Judge, Justice H K Sarma, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of Tumi Gangkak.

Late Tumi Gangkak (42), held the position of under secretary at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area along the Jote-Poma road on February 24 earlier this year.

A native of West Siang district, Gangkak was under suspension from his job following the APPSC paper leak case and was reportedly summoned by the CBI to its office on the fateful day.

A murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was subsequently registered at the Chimpu police station, following an FIR lodged by the bereaved family.

As per a public notice issued by the registrar to Justice Sharma on Monday, the Commission will thoroughly scrutinize various aspects of the case in accordance with its terms of reference and will submit a report within 60 days from the date of appointment or notification issuance.

The main objectives of the Commission’s inquiry include a detailed review of the investigation procedures.

It is tasked with closely evaluating the investigative processes conducted by relevant agencies in the case of the late Tumi Gangkak’s death, with a primary aim to ensure strict adherence to due legal processes.

The Commission, as outlined in the notice, will conduct a comprehensive assessment to determine the accuracy and alignment with legal norms in the reports and preliminary findings related to the case, ensuring impartial justice is served. It will also investigate the accountability of officials and other individuals for potential acts of commission, abetment, or negligence in connection with the case.

Furthermore, the Commission has the authority to decide if the case warrants a fresh investigation by alternative agencies, based on the evidence presented during the inquiry.

In a public announcement, the Commission has requested written statements from various stakeholders, including the state government, district administration, relevant officials, as well as individuals, organizations, associations, and the general public who possess knowledge related to the case and its associated accountability aspects.

Those submitting statements are required to include a list of witnesses who can substantiate the facts outlined in their statements.

Additionally, individuals have been urged to provide a list of documents they intend to rely on, along with any original or verified copies of such documents in their possession. If they do not have certain documents, they should provide the names and addresses of individuals who can furnish them.

Written statements, if submitted, should be accompanied by an affidavit confirming the accuracy and veracity of the facts presented and be provided in a digital format within a Word file.

The Commission has set a 15-day window for the submission of these written statements, which can be delivered in person to the Commission or dispatched via registered post.

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