A one-month-old male Asiatic black bear cub was recently rescued from the Papum Pare district's Sagalee by the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department.

It was later handed over to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) at the Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The cub, suspected to have been separated from its poached mother, is the 85th bear cub received by the CBRC since its inception in 2004.

The CBRC, supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited, is the only Indian facility dedicated to rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs.

The cub, initially dehydrated and weighing just 2.3 kgs, is now showing signs of improved health.



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The Asiatic black bear, categorised as 'vulnerable' by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, faces several threats including habitat loss and poaching.

The bear cubs at the CBRC undergo a rehabilitation process similar to their natural upbringing, which includes acclimatisation, weaning, and regular forest walks.

The centre also conducts awareness drives to discourage hunting of the species.

The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), a co-runner of the CBRC, has saved over 50,000 animal lives, trained over 20,000 forest staffers, and assisted in creating seven protected areas in its 25 years of operations.