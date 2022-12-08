The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) which is investigating the APPSC leak case, on December 8 apprehended one person in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abu Pertin (37).

With the fresh arrest, the total number of arrests has increased to 32.

''After detailed interrogation, technical and financial analysis of suspects, SIC (Vig) PS has further arrested 01 (one) more persons in the case on 07/12/2022, all of them are Govt. officials. As such. the total arrests in the case now stand at 32 (Thirty-two),'' an official statement from police said.

Also Read: Arunachal: Over 2400 Airguns surrendered under 'Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan' to shun hunting

A few days back, the SIC had also arrested two additional government officials for their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

On the other hand, Tanyang Gaduk, 57, who was arrested in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam, was granted interim bail for 20 days by the Yupia Session Court on December 8.

As per sources, Gaduk has been granted bail on medical grounds. He will be heading to Gangaram Hospital, Delhi for medical treatment.

The Session Court on December 7, 2022, heard a bail petition by as many as six accused who were arrested in the initial stage in connection with the paper leak case.