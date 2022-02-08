Arunachal: Operation underway to rescue Army Patrol hit by Avalanche in Kameng Sector
Arunachal: Operation underway to rescue Army Patrol hit by Avalanche in Kameng Sector
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Arunachal: Operation underway to rescue Army Patrol hit by Avalanche in Kameng Sector
ITANAGAR: Seven Indian Army Personnel, part of a patrol are reported to have been stuck by an avalanche in the High Altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh today.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations.
The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days.
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