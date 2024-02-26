The Congress is constantly facing defection from its party ranks. This is a phenomenon not just seen in Assam, but in Arunachal Pradesh as well.

Yesterday, four MLAs from opposition parties joined the saffron party, two of whom were from the Congress, giving a blow to the Congress.

The leaders who joined the BJP today are West Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering (Congress) and Borduria Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong (Congress). The two NPP leaders who joined BJP are Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi and Basar MLA Gokar Basar respectively.

Today the Basar MLA Gokar Basar was given a hero's welcome after he returned to his constituency after joining the BJP.

Meanwhile, after Ninon Ering and Borduria Bogapani defected to the BJP yesterday, Congress is now reduced to a near zero status in the assembly, with just two MLAs left.

The two remaining Congress MLAs in the assembly are former CM and president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Nabam Tuki, and Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng.

This has raised further questions on whether the Congress is in a position to combat the might of the BJP even as the state is set for the dual contest of assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi's brief visit to the state last month while heading the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra also does not seem to have yielded much results. Now it is all the more important to watch out as to how Congress deals in the upcoming elections in the coming days.