Arunachal orders fresh land verification for Lada–Sarli Frontier highway in East Kameng

The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered a fresh physical re-verification of land and compensation linked to the Lada–Sarli Frontier Highway project in East Kameng district, covering Packages I to V.

The move comes after a fact-finding committee submitted its report, prompting the Department of Land Management to constitute dedicated re-verification committees. The exercise will be carried out under the direct supervision of the deputy commissioner of East Kameng.

According to the official order, every land parcel falling within the approved Right of Way will be physically verified on the ground, strictly following the sanctioned strip plan. The findings will then be cross-checked with compensation awards prepared earlier by a committee formed in January 2025.

The re-verification teams have been instructed to prepare detailed comparative statements, listing chainage, names of beneficiaries, land area, standing assets and compensation payable under the Manual 2022. Any variation or discrepancy from earlier estimates must be clearly recorded. The entire process will be videographed and documented as per prescribed norms.

Separate committees have been constituted for Package I and II, Package III and IV, and Package V. These include officials from land management, public works, horticulture, fisheries, agriculture and forest departments to ensure sector-wise assessment.

Ground demarcation of the Right of Way will be facilitated by the chief engineer of PWD Highways, with support from the executive engineer and project consultants. The district administration will provide logistical assistance.

The committees have been directed to submit their reports within 45 days from the date of the order. To maintain transparency and security during the exercise, three platoons of the CRPF will assist on the ground, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau will monitor the process. A sum of Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned to cover re-verification expenses.

The order was issued on December 23, 2025, following approval from the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.