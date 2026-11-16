Four organisations in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district have sought a police investigation into alleged safety lapses by a construction company after a blasting operation for a highway project left a farmer seriously injured.

In a complaint submitted to Tato police station on November 15, the organisations accused Puna Hinda Construction Company of negligence during blasting work for the Pene-Tato National Highway project and demanded action against those responsible.

The complaint alleged that a rock fragment propelled by an explosion struck Taya Yabu while he was working in his farmland at Yapik village around 1 pm on November 13.

The organisations claimed that the blasting was carried out without adequate advance warnings, sirens, public announcements or other safety arrangements to alert residents and agricultural workers in the vicinity.

Yabu was initially taken to Aalo General Hospital in neighbouring West Siang district before being referred to Dibrugarh in Assam for further treatment, the complaint stated.

Seeking a detailed investigation, the organisations have called for scrutiny of the alleged negligence of the company's junior engineer, site in-charge, blasting supervisor, personnel involved in the operation and other officials responsible for ensuring safety.

The complaint was jointly signed by executive members of the All Boh Ramo Bokar Students' Union, Ramo Area Youth Association, Shi-Yomi district unit of the Adi Students Union and Boh Ramo Bokar Youth Association.

Tato police station officer-in-charge Sunny Wangsu told PTI that police had registered an FIR on November 13, based on a complaint filed by the victim's family on the day of the incident.

He said the organisations subsequently submitted a separate complaint on November 15, adding that their allegations would be incorporated into the existing FIR.

Repeated attempts to contact K Padu, deputy project manager of Puna Hinda Construction Company, for his comments went unanswered.