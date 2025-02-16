A historic tribal uprising against British colonial forces took centre stage at the Oriah Golden Jubilee celebrations, as state officials unveiled an exhibition documenting the Anglo-Wancho War of 1875.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significance of the Ninu Massacre, a pivotal moment when Wancho warriors confronted British troops in what is now Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

"The Ninu Massacre remains a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Wancho warriors, who bravely stood against oppression and defended their land with unmatched courage," Khandu stated on social media.

The display, marking the 150th anniversary of the revolt, showcases artefacts and historical records from the conflict. The Anglo-Wancho War represents one of the earliest organized resistances against British expansion into India's northeastern frontier.

The exhibition forms part of the broader Oriah festival, a traditional celebration of the Wancho community. Local historians note that the 1875 uprising helped preserve indigenous customs and territorial integrity in the region, despite facing superior British military power.