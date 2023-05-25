A shocking incident has come to light where a young maid from the Tirap Changlang Longding (TCL) region of Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly raped by her employer. The accused has been identified as Milli Tachak, President of the Kamle district Students Union. The victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the women police station in Itanagar.

According to the FIR, the victim, a domestic helper, stated that on May 22, at around 9:30 am, she was alone in the kitchen washing dishes when her employer, Milli Tachak, called her into his room. Shockingly, upon entering the room, she found him partially undressed. He then allegedly forced her to massage his body. The situation quickly escalated as he touched her inappropriately and forcefully raped her. The victim made multiple attempts to resist his advances.

Upon confiding in Tachak's wife about the incident, the victim claimed that both Tachak and his wife threatened her, warning her against disclosing the incident to others. Feeling unsafe and traumatized, she expressed her inability to continue working at their residence. Consequently, they dropped her off at her elder sister's place. It was there that the victim decided to take legal action, and her complaint was registered with the appropriate sections of the law.