Senior BJP leader and Doimukh MLA, Tana Hali Tara, launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over what he termed as "false allegations of corruption" leveled against the Arunachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Under the banner of "Double Rocket Sarkar," a term coined by Tara to emphasize the dual leadership of CM Pema Khandu in the state and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the center, the senior BJP leader defended the government's track record of development in Arunachal Pradesh.

As Rahul Gandhi made his entry into the 14th Doimukh Assembly Constituency during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through the Gumto Gate, Tara acknowledged the achievements of the BJP-led Modi government and contrasted it with what he called the Congress Party's "corruption-laden" 70-year rule. He asserted that under the current leadership, Arunachal Pradesh had witnessed unprecedented progress across various sectors.

Tara highlighted key milestones achieved in the state, including the establishment of colleges, a record-setting three-year timeline for the construction of an airport, the development of a medical college in Naharlagun, the creation of trans-highways, PMGSY roads extending up to the China border, district headquarters roads, G plus two school buildings, ministerial secretariat buildings in all 60 districts and the establishment of new universities, a law college, and NIT at Jote.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of failing to witness such rapid development since his childhood , Tara praised the "rocket speed of development" not only in Arunachal Pradesh but also in other northeastern states. He pointed out the progress in neighboring Assam, attributing it to the BJP regime's commitment to all-round development.

"In the BJP regime, even our armed forces are equipped with quality weapons and ammunition, including bullet-proof jackets. This has ensured that citizens living in border areas, sharing borders with China, Bhutan, and Myanmar, feel safe and secure," said Tara.