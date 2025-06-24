Arunachal outreach camps bring essential services to remote West Kameng villages

Arunachal Pradesh extended critical government services to remote communities as outreach camps were held in Magopam and Munna Camp villages of West Kameng district on June 24. The effort was part of the Dhatri Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), aimed at improving service access in tribal areas.

Residents received assistance with Aadhaar enrolment, banking, health screenings, and various welfare schemes during the day-long camps. Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow visited Magopam to engage with the public and encourage participation.

Self-help groups (SHGs) showcased locally made products, supporting entrepreneurship and economic self-sufficiency in the region.

Strong participation from women and the elderly highlighted the growing demand for such doorstep service initiatives in remote areas.