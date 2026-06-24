Arunachal: Over 15 residential quarters near NEEPCO project damaged due to flash floods, one woman missing

More than 15 residential quarters were damaged after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and widespread inundation in the Poosa area near the NEEPCO project under Yazali circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district, officials said on Wednesday, June 24.

The flash flood occurred following intense overnight rainfall during the intervening night of June 23 and June 24, affecting areas in and around the NEEPCO project site.

According to an update issued by the State Disaster Management Department based on inputs received from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, flooding was triggered after an under-construction retaining wall collapsed, resulting in water entering low-lying residential quarters associated with the NEEPCO project.

Officials stated that more than 15 residential quarters sustained damage in the incident. One woman has been reported missing, while there were also preliminary reports indicating possible loss of life. However, authorities said details are yet to be officially confirmed.

Rescue and relief operations have been initiated with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) mobilised and directed to reach the affected location. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been placed on alert and is moving towards the district to support emergency operations.

Authorities further informed that all available reserves and vehicles within the Yazali jurisdiction have been deployed for response efforts. Ex-servicemen in the area have also been mobilised to assist rescue and relief measures.

As part of emergency precautions, NEEPCO has temporarily shut down its powerhouse and commenced controlled water release from the dam.

The heavy rainfall also triggered landslides and caused road blockages at three locations along the highway network. Reports indicated that several people were stranded along sections of the National Highway near Potin and Hoj. Rescue and road clearance resources have been positioned, with operations scheduled to begin from 10 am.

The district administration has directed the National Highway contractor to undertake immediate road restoration and clearance work.

Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, stated that restoration efforts are currently underway and advised commuters to avoid travelling on the route leading to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district until conditions improve and the road is declared safe for movement.