Over 1,500 farmers rallied together under the banner of the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum (SIFF) in a mass gathering issuing a resounding call for action. The assembly, held amidst chants and impassioned speeches, saw the adoption of a comprehensive five-point resolution addressing pressing concerns surrounding the allocation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to the Siang and Upper Siang district administrations.

Central to the demands voiced by the SIFF was the immediate rollback of NHPC's CSR funds allocated to the aforementioned districts. Expressing vehement opposition to the proposed construction of a dam on the Siang river, forum members raised alarm over the potential for corruption stemming from the substantial funds disbursed—Rs 16.61 crore to the Siang district administration and Rs 94.29 crore to the Upper Siang district administration. Emphasizing the incompatibility of CSR funds with governmental schemes, as stipulated by the Companies Act, 2013, the forum called for stringent oversight and accountability measures.

Additionally, the assembly advocated for the prompt transfer of deputy commissioners within the two districts, citing concerns over administrative impartiality and transparency. Resolutions were also passed to boycott the Aadi Ba:ne Kebang and establish an independent inquiry committee to investigate corruption allegations within the district administrations. Further demands included the initiation of public hearings to engage with residents of villages slated to be impacted by the proposed 11,000 MW Siang dam.

SIFF representatives underscored the gravity of their stance, affirming that failure to address their demands within a week would prompt indefinite, peaceful sit-in protests. Echoing this sentiment, a resolution passed in Parong on 23 March outlined plans for a peaceful dharna and awareness campaign focusing on indigenous tribal rights, with the resolute motto: 'No Dam in Ane Siang, No Negotiation'. Firmly rejecting any association with NHPC funding, the forum reiterated its commitment to upholding principles of autonomy and sustainability in the face of mounting challenges.