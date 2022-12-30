Itanagar Chalo cum non-cooperation movement started by Chakmas of Diyun circle against the state government over the Resident proof certificate (RPC) issue continues to intensify in Arunachal Pradesh.

Protesting against the cancellation of Residential Proof Certificates or RPCs to the communities, the All Chakma-Hajong Community-Based Organizations led by the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union and Arunachal Pradesh Hajong Students' Union took out a rally on the 8th day of the non-cooperation movement on December 30, 2022.

All Chakma-Hajong Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) led by the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union (APCSU) and Arunachal Pradesh HajongStudents' Union (APHSU), the apex bodies representing the students' fraternity of the Chakma and Hajong communities of Arunachal Pradesh took on a rally on the 8th day of the non-cooperation movement against the State Govt's discriminatory ban on the issuance of Residencial Proof Certificates (RPCs) to Chakma and Hajong communities.

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More than 20 thousand people from Chakma-Hajong communities from across the state came together to protest against the State Govt. It comprises students, community-based organizations, NGOs, and the general public members from the neighbouring communities also supported the movement.

The Union started the non-cooperation movement on the 23rd of December 2022 in continuation of the past movements against the Government's inaction to restore the RPC, leaving the public offices and weekly markets deserted and schools without students.

MLA of Diyun-Bordumsa Constituency, Somlung Mossang attending the protest while expressing his displeasure stated that the RPC issue is a genuine issue that could adversely affect the Chakma-Hajongs. Further, he assured the protesters that he will talk to the appropriate authority, the CMO for an amicable solution at the earliest.

Drishya Muni Chakma, the president of APCSU, condemned the State government and stated, "Despite a series of protests and memorandum submissions, the State Government failed to address the issue yet. APCSU would remain firm in its stand and unequivocally assert that the Union will not let Government succeed in its attempt to rob and trample Chakma-Hajongs into the ground and drag their existence into the dust. The Union will continue to escalate the movement until and unless the Arunachal Govt restores the RPC rights."

Sonjit Chakma, Gen. Secretary of APCSU, said, "The systematic effort of the Arunachal Govt to rob the future of Chakma-Hajongs is an utter violation of human rights. People worldwide should unite to acknowledge the historical injustices met to Chakma-Hajong communities." He further stated that dishonouring the Supreme Court's verdict of 17th September 2015 is an absolute travesty of justice and non-restoration of RPCs would be another grave injustice on the part of the State Govt."

On the other hand, Raghunath Hajong, President of Arunachal Pradesh Hajong Students Union (APHSU), condemning the State Govt's arbitrary ban on RPC issuance said that "the Chakma and Hajongswere permanently settled in Arunachal by the Central Govt., given all the rights which never diluted the indigenous rights of other tribes but today in disguise of such excuses, the Arunachalgovt is taking away all other rights as it took away the rights of Gun Licence, Ration Cards, Jobs, etc."

He further requested the state Govt to take back the decision and restore the issuance of RPCs.

Earlier, in an old statement, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) Vice president Nabam Gandhi stated that Chakmas belong to Bangladesh and they were brought by Britishers and they do not have the right to claim Resident proof certificate in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chakma and Hajongs are refugees and they should claim their rights by going to the Chittagong hills autonomous council created by the Bangladesh government which is the originally inhabited place of Chakmas and Hajongs. AAPSU will never allow the Arunachal government to issue RPC to these refugees and they should not demand for it.