In a continued effort to bring government services closer to the people, the East Siang District Administration organized the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 outreach camp at Ayeng village under Mebo Sub-Division. The initiative, aimed at delivering essential services at the doorstep of citizens, benefitted approximately 405 people through assistance provided by 25 government and banking departments.

The camp was inaugurated by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, ADC Mebo Sibo Pasing, Jt. DHS T. Tali, ZPM Mebo Banggo-II Oter Tayeng, Lead Bank Manager P. Basumatary, and other senior officials, including SAKD Nodal Officer & DPO Tatak Mibang and local community leaders (GBs).

As part of the initiative to support rural livelihoods, MLA Oken Tayeng and DC Tayi Taggu distributed solar lamps to twenty women weavers under the Small Clusters Development Programme (Weaving), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India. This initiative aims to enhance productivity and promote sustainable weaving practices. Addressing the officers and beneficiaries, MLA Tayeng emphasized the importance of producing high-quality handloom and traditional products with value addition under the “Vocal for Local” initiative. He encouraged artisans to enhance competitiveness in the market to boost income generation and self-employment opportunities.

Additionally, thirty Soil Health Cards were distributed to local farmers under the PM Flagship Scheme, aimed at improving agricultural productivity.

The outreach camp also featured a media advocacy and awareness program on various central and state government flagship schemes, conducted by the District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Information & Public Relations (IPR). The objective was to ensure wider dissemination of information and enhance public awareness about available government services and welfare initiatives.

The Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 initiative continues to strengthen last-mile service delivery, ensuring that rural communities receive essential support directly at their doorstep.