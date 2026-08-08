Arunachal: Over 5,200 kg of garbage removed from Yagamso River in Itanagar clean-up drive

Volunteers removed around 5,220 kg of garbage from the Yagamso River in Itanagar during a clean-up drive conducted on Saturday, August 8 as part of efforts to promote responsible waste management and protect local water bodies.

The clean-up drive was jointly organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

According to the organisers, disposable plates and glasses constituted the largest portion of the waste collected, with nearly 9,000 pieces retrieved from the river. Around 8,500 pieces of cement, rice and online-delivery bags were also collected, while plastic waste accounted for approximately 8,000 pieces.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Ward No. 10 corporator Yukar Yaro commended the organisations and volunteers involved in the initiative and urged residents to adopt responsible waste-disposal practices.

Yaro also appealed to people to refrain from dumping garbage into rivers and other natural water bodies, stressing the need for greater public participation in keeping the city's environment clean.

YMCR chairman SD Loda appealed to citizens to show greater concern for local rivers and contribute to efforts aimed at protecting water bodies from pollution. He also urged people to spread awareness about environmental conservation within their communities.