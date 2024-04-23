Yanung Jamoh Lego of Arunachal Pradesh, who received the Padma Shri award for this year on Monday in New Delhi from the President of India was given a warm reception at her home town today by Adi Baane Kebang of East Siang district unit along with members from Anggong society and Lego Welfare Society.

Smty Yanung Jamoh Lego was received by the Adi Baane Kebang and other community organizations like Angong Society and Lego Welfare Society at the welcome gate of Pasighat at 2 Mile.

Smty Lego was conferred with Padma Shri this year in recognition of her untiring effort to revive the traditional healing practices of the Adi community by which she has healed several patients from various parts of the state, and country including some patients from abroad.

Hailing from East Siang district, the 58-year-old woman is a former deputy director in the state agriculture department who has been treating patients for the last 30 years.



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She revived the traditional system of treatment in the state, particularly in the Siang belt.

Hailing from the Adi tribe in East Siang, Ms Lego is an herbal medicine expert who, despite challenges, has devoted her life to the revival of the lost traditional healing system of our state.

Lego said that profit-making has never been her motive as she gets pleasure by helping patients at the herbal clinic she operates near here.

On being conferred with the Padma Shri and seeing the warm reception back home, Smty Lego expressed her gratefulness to the Government of India, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and her community people Adi Baane Kebang East Siang district unit, Adi Baane Ane Kebang East Siang district unit, Lego Welfare Society, Anggong society and youth from Sika Tode village for their giving her warm welcome back home.

"Padma Shri award is not only a recognition of her undying effort, but with it comes a greater responsibility to do more for patients across the state and the country including patients from abroad", said Lego. Addressing media at Pasighat, she also spoke about the timely need to revive the traditional healing practices by using herbs and other naturally and traditionally available medicinal items which are available in the green forest of Himalayan mountains and valleys.