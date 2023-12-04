The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) intensified its pursuit of justice in the APPSC Paper Leakage Scam, critiquing the government's recent Status Report. The committee, resolute in its commitment since whistleblower Gyamar Padang's revelation in August 2022, expressed dissatisfaction with the report's perceived inadequacies. In a press briefing on December 4, the PAJSC) has called for comprehensive measures to address the APPSC Paper Leakage Scam and ensure justice for all stakeholders.

Observations and Demands:

In an extended list of demands and actions, the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) has called for comprehensive measures to address the APPSC Paper Leakage Scam and ensure justice for all stakeholders. Here are additional points from the "Action to be Taken by the Government" section:

Comprehensive Investigation: PAJSC demands an immediate, exhaustive investigation into all APPSC officials from 2014 to 2022, with a call for arrests upon discovering discrepancies.

Enhanced Investigation Resources: The committee urges the establishment of an Enforcement Directorate office in Itanagar, increased CBI manpower, and a DIG liaison officer for coordination.

Fast Track Court: PAJSC demands the prompt formation of a Fast Track Court for prosecuting those involved in the scam.

State Administrative Tribunal: Immediate establishment of a State Administrative Tribunal and Grievances Redressal Committee is urged.

Assets Seizure and Probe Endorsement: PAJSC calls for a Court-monitored probe, asset seizure, and an ED office establishment.

Status of Departmental Enquiries: PAJSC demands transparency regarding departmental inquiries against suspended or arrested officials.

Termination of Officials: The committee insists on prompt termination based on inquiry outcomes.

Investigation of Higher Officials: A court-monitored probe for higher officials above Deputy Secretary rank from 2014-2022 is recommended.

Nullification of Exams with Malpractices: PAJSC demands the nullification of exams involved in malpractices.

Additional Demands and Actions:

Suspension and Termination of Accused Officials: Immediate suspension and departmental proceedings for officials mentioned by the accused, including Taket Jerang and Posi Gamlin.

Disclosure of 3 Members Committee Report: Immediate disclosure of the 3 Members Committee Report and a recommended committee for further investigations.

Suspension of Upcoming Exams and Involvement of UPSC: Suspension of upcoming exams, UPSC endorsement, and a Screening/Search Committee for new APPSC appointments.

Legislation and Implementation of Whistle Blower Act: Immediate legislation and implementation of the Whistle Blower Act, incorporating PAJSC's official inputs.

Justice for Miss MudangYabyang and Streamlining of Selection Criteria for PWD Candidates: Immediate justice for Miss MudangYabyang, streamlining PWD selection criteria.

Recall of Officials and Guidelines for Cadre Merging: Recall of three officials, guidelines for cadre merging, and fixed tenure for APPSC officials.

Action Taken/Status:

Administrative Reassignments and Cadre Merging: Reassignment of two officials for administrative efficiency, proposed cadre merging guidelines.

Statue of Honesty Construction: Pending NHAI approval for "Statue of Honesty" construction.

Justice for Miss MudangYabyang and PWD Selection Criteria: Justice for Miss MudangYabyang pending, PWD criteria not initiated.

Immediate Recall of Officials and Revocation of Suspension Order: Disciplinary proceedings initiated against Shri TechiPuru, suspension reviewed and extended.

Legislation of Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination Bill, 2023: Draft prepared, incorporation of PAJSC's views needed.

Reward for Whistleblower's Kith and Kin: No existing provisions for rewards, emphasis on Chief Minister's assurance.

Recognition and Implementation of "Gyamar Padang State Bravery Award": Advocacy for a new award, government urged for recognition.

Financial Compensation for Injured Protestors: Chief Minister assured compensation, release pending.

Financial Support for Injured Protestors: Requests submitted, medical examinations conducted, relief pending.

Withdrawal of Charges Against Protestors: Thirteen cases registered, no withdrawal provision, PAJSC urges Chief Minister's commitment fulfillment.

PAJSC acknowledges actions taken but presses for further government steps. Urgent Chief Minister's intervention is sought by December 12, 2023, for conclusive discussions on this critical issue.