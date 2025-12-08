Arunachal: Pakke Kessang police launch community outreach mission with major legal awareness drive

The District Police of Pakke Kessang, Arunachal on Monday, December 8 launched its Mission “Comprehensive Community Outreach Program” with a large-scale legal awareness initiative held at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Pakke Kessang. The programme aimed at educating students and teachers on critical laws, safety measures and rights protection.

The awareness event was attended by SP Pakke Kessang, Tasi Darang, GHSS Principal Mapu T. Perme, OC Police Station Lemmi SI Tage Kapa, SI Pato Gami, Hct Pagge Taluk, police personnel, teachers and students from multiple institutions.

During the session, resource officers provided detailed insights into key legislation including the NDPS Act, POCSO Act, Information Technology Act, Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and Motor Vehicles Act. More than 150 students and teachers from GHSS Pakke Kessang, PVM School, Redeemer School and Calvary School participated in the programme, which was delivered through audio-visual presentations for better understanding.

As part of the newly launched outreach mission, the programme focused on addressing pressing social concerns such as drug abuse, cyber safety, road safety, and the protection of women and children's rights.

SI Pato Gami conducted a session on the IT Act, explaining cyber offences such as identity theft, phishing and cyberstalking. He urged students to secure social media accounts, use strong passwords and remain vigilant against financial fraud.

SI Tage Kapa briefed attendees on the NDPS Act, its legal consequences and the health and social dangers associated with drug abuse, advising students to remain vigilant and avoid illicit substances.

Hct Pagge Taluk spoke on road and traffic safety, explaining various traffic signs and penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, encouraging students to practice responsible road behaviour.

Delivering a pivotal lecture, SP Tasi Darang highlighted the provisions of the POCSO Act, focusing on safe and unsafe touch, penal sections and legal safeguards to protect children and women. He also reminded teachers to refrain from corporal punishment, as prohibited under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Right to Education Act.

Principal Mapu T. Perme extended her gratitude to the district police for organising an informative and socially impactful programme, noting its importance for young learners and educators.