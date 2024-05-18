The inaugural Paklu Taipodia Classic National Bodybuilding & Fitness Championship is set to make history on August 24-25 in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing together top athletes from across the nation.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the event on the microblogging site X, extending his congratulations to internationally acclaimed bodybuilder Paklu Taipodia for her efforts in organizing the championship. “Congratulations to internationally acclaimed body builder, Paklu Taipodia for organizing the first-ever ‘Paklu Taipodia Classic National Bodybuilding & Fitness Championship’ in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu posted.

The championship promises to be a grand spectacle, with hundreds of athletes competing in various categories, showcasing their strength and endurance. The event aims to highlight the growing popularity of bodybuilding and fitness in India, and provide a platform for athletes to display their hard work and dedication.

Paklu Taipodia, whose career boasts an impressive tally of 36 medals, is not only an organizer but also a beacon of inspiration in the sports world.