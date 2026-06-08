Arunachal panel submits recommendations on anti-conversion law rules after 48 years

A committee constituted to examine and recommend draft rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, submitted its report to the state government on Monday, June 8, marking a significant development nearly five decades after the legislation was enacted.

The Act, which prohibits religious conversions through force, fraud or inducement, was passed in 1978. However, the rules required for its implementation were never framed, leaving the law largely dormant for 48 years.

The issue gained renewed attention following directions from the Gauhati High Court regarding the framing of rules under the Act.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a post on X, thanked the committee headed by retired Justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey for completing the exercise.

"I thank Justice (Retd.) Brojendra Prasad Katakey and all committee members for their commitment and dedication in completing this important task," Khandu said.

The committee was tasked with examining matters related to the implementation of the legislation and preparing recommendations for the state government. Officials said the report is the outcome of an extensive consultation process involving various stakeholders.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contributions of state ministers Mama Natung, Balo Raja and Kento Jini, who were associated with the process.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) welcomed the development and urged the government to take timely steps to notify the rules and implement the committee's recommendations.

In a statement, the organisation said it would continue to monitor the matter and, if necessary, pursue legal remedies to ensure compliance with the directions of the Gauhati High Court and the applicable legal framework.

The organisation also called for constructive engagement among all stakeholders, stating that attempts to delay or obstruct the notification process through public pressure may not be conducive to democratic dialogue and consultation.

The submission of the report is expected to pave the way for the long-pending operationalisation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, one of the state's most debated legislations.