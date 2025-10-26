Arunachal: Pangkangteng Tso comes alive as Yak Mela 3.0 showcases Brokpa legacy

The scenic high-altitude plains of Pangkangteng Tso (PTSO) in Tawang came alive on Sunday, October 26 with vibrant festivities as Yak Mela 3.0 was successfully conducted, celebrating the enduring bond between the Brokpa nomadic community and their yaks.

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, IAS, and Commander, Tawang Brigade, Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Sena Medal, in the presence of Zila Parishad Chairperson, Leki Gombu, Abbot of Jamyang Choekorling Monastery, Venerable Dobley Rinpoche, and other dignitaries.

Organized by the Monyul Society, an NGO, in collaboration with the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army and the District Administration, with support from Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the event aimed to promote yak conservation, highlight Brokpa traditions, and boost tourism in the region.

The mela saw enthusiastic participation from yak herders across the district. The National Research Centre on Yak, Dirang, distributed essential items such as emergency tents, gumboots, solar lights, blankets, and animal feed to the grazers. Adding to the festive spirit, cultural troupes from the Indian Army and local artists performed colourful traditional dances and songs that captivated the audience.

In her keynote address, DC Namgyal Angmo emphasized the vital role of the yak in sustaining the livelihood of the Brokpa nomadic community. She stated that the Yak Mela serves as a vital platform to celebrate, conserve, and modernize traditional yak-rearing practices through scientific methods.

“Such festivals not only safeguard the cultural identity of the Brokpa people but also strengthen rural tourism and local economies,” she said. The DC encouraged stakeholders to diversify yak-based products such as milk, ghee, and churpi to attract tourists and generate higher incomes for the community. She also stressed the importance of hygiene and sustainable tourism practices at heritage and natural sites.

ZPC Leki Gombu highlighted government initiatives aimed at the welfare of Brokpas and the preservation of yak populations, while Special Guest Lhamo Yangchin lauded the efforts of the organizers in showcasing Tawang’s rich heritage through traditional Brokpa culture.

Earlier, Festival Director Tenzin Jordan, in his welcome address, announced that the Yak Mela will now be included in Tawang’s annual cultural calendar, supported by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Guardian Minister Mama Natung. A special message from the Home Minister and Guardian Minister of Tawang was also read by Co-Director Tenzin Lhendup, reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving the cultural and ecological wealth of the region.

The successful conclusion of Yak Mela 3.0 reaffirmed Tawang’s dedication to blending tradition with modernity while celebrating its deep-rooted Himalayan heritage.