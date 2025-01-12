Preparations are underway for the much-anticipated return of the Pangsau Pass International Festival, set to be held from January 20 to 22, 2025. Initiated in 2007 under India’s Look East Policy in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government, the festival aimed to revitalize the historic Stilwell Road and position Assam and the Northeast as pivotal commercial hubs.



The festival, hosted at Nampong near the Indo-Myanmar border, had been temporarily suspended due to escalating insurgency and political instability in Myanmar.



Security concerns in the region remain significant, highlighted by an incident on August 9, 2022. Heavily armed insurgents from the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) [ULFA(I)] and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland [NSCN(K-YA)] attempted to infiltrate Indian territory under the cover of dense fog and low visibility. Indian forces, tactically positioned in three sub-units, retaliated with precision, repelling the attackers. The operation resulted in significant injuries to the insurgents, forcing them to retreat into Myanmar, leaving behind weapons and supplies.



Despite these challenges, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced the festival’s revival, signaling resilience and hope for the region. Local communities from over 50 villages in Nampong and Changlang district are actively participating in preparations, ensuring the event’s success.



The festival is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening cultural and economic ties between India and Myanmar, while also bolstering the prospects for reopening the Stilwell Road. Once operational, this strategic route could enhance trade and connectivity in Assam’s Upper Assam districts, including Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.



Organizers are optimistic about the event’s potential to showcase India’s Look East Policy, foster peace, and drive economic progress. The Pangsau Pass International Festival stands as a symbol of cultural collaboration and regional resilience, aiming to bridge divides and foster prosperity in the face of adversity.