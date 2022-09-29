With protests breaking out across the state pertaining to the infamous Arunachal Public Service Commission paper leak case, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) along with the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has served a 7-day ultimatum to the Pema Khandu-led government to suspend the officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Commission.

The student bodies warned that they will not hesitate to take the law into their hands if the demand is not met.

In the ultimatum, the unions have demanded immediate suspension of the incumbent officials of the APPSC.

The unions have also demanded the suspension of the deputy sectary cum controller of examination of APPSC, Taket Jerang.

Speaking to the media, the representatives of AAPSU and ANSU said, "On the behalf of the students' body we have urged the Arunachal chief minister to take stern action by approving the same in the cabinet."

"We urge the chief minister to forward the matter to the governor and the latter should take up action in suspending the officials and have given only 7 days time to take action."

Further, the student's bodies said that they are like excavators and when excavators are deployed nothing can be saved from destruction.

Besides the AAPSU also demanded fast tracking to CBI probe and judicial enquiry in the paper leak case.

Earlier, the Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu recommended for CBI enquiry, regarding the recent question paper leak incident in the Engineering exam conducted by the State Civil Service Commission.

Addressing media persons at the civil secretariat, the state home minister Bamang Felix said, “The paper leak matter will be deeply investigated. Therefore the government has decided to hand over the case to the CBI to ensure free, fair, impartial and swift investigation.”

Though the police investigation has “gone deep,” the government has decided to hand the case over to the CBI for further investigation, Felix said.

Reiterating “the government’s commitment to root out corruption,” Felix said that six persons have so far been arrested in the case.

“Itanagar police have already investigated deep into the case. In addition, the SIC is also investigating, and a high-level committee has also been constituted to inquire into the matter,” the minister said.

On being asked whether the CBI inquiry would be confined to the AE (civil) paper leak case or include other exams conducted by the APPSC, Felix said: “Presently, we are recommending enquiry into the AE paper leak case.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was in Lower Subansiri district, stressed that the APPSC paper leak case is “a big jolt to the entire state, which demoralises the aspirants, as well as myself.”