To protest against the Arunachal Pradesh government's alleged inaction regarding the infamous paper leakage scam in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) organized a multifaceted demonstration on the anniversary of what they deem a monumental failure by the state's administration.

Marking the one-year anniversary since the paper leakage scandal shook the state, the PAJSC organized a series of events under the banner of a Black Day observation. The protest, which began with a call for a bandh in the Itanagar capital region is set to persist until the upcoming Statehood Day celebration with a resolute plea for citizens to boycott the festivities.

Central to the demonstration was the PAJSC's 'Pushtak Jalao Andolan,' a fiery protest symbolizing the burning of books, staged to underscore the government's perceived apathy towards the committee's 12-point Charter of Demands. The committee's discontent culminated in the burning of books at the proposed site for Gyamar Padang's statue in the 6 Mile location, serving as a poignant visual representation of their frustration.

Amidst the fervor of the protest, a unique event was organized in Mowb 1 park: a cake-cutting ceremony. However, this wasn't a celebration; rather, it served as a solemn reminder of the collective failure of the state's ministers. Sixty-three cakes were cut, symbolizing the 60 legislative members and 3 Members of Parliament of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tadak Nalo, the vice-chairman of PAJSC, elucidated the significance of the ceremony, stating, "The cake-cutting ceremony was held to observe the collective failure of the ministers. In the recent assembly session, none of the MLAs spoke up on the paper leakage scandal and decided to stay silent." Nalo further lamented the lack of proactive measures from the MPs, asserting that their involvement in addressing the issue has been minimal at best.