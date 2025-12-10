Arunachal: Papum Pare administration reviews final preparations for Panchayat elections

In a comprehensive review of election preparedness, DC-cum-DEO (PR) Papum Pare, Vishakha Yadav, chaired a Poll Day Preparatory Review Meeting at the DC Conference Hall in Yupia to assess ground readiness for the upcoming Panchayati Raj Elections.

The meeting focused on critical components of election management, including poll-day logistics, communication mechanisms, security arrangements for strong rooms and counting centres, assessment of sensitive polling stations, and deployment of police personnel. Officials discussed measures to ensure seamless operations and contingency planning to address potential challenges.

Emphasising the need for robust coordination among all stakeholders, the DC urged officials to work in close synergy to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections across the district.

The review meeting witnessed the participation of SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar, SP ICR Jummar Basar, all Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), ADC Tame Yajum, along with nodal officers involved in various aspects of election management.