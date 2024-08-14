The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Papum Pare district, on August 14 organised a Tiranga Yatra from Welcome Gate, Amba to CHC Hospital, Doimukh as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s pride.

Former MLA of 14th Doimukh, Tana Hali Tara along with BJP leaders of Papum Pare district flagged off the yatra and hoisted the national flag in the centre of Doimukh Tinali.

Speaking to India Today NE, Tana Hali Tara stated that the initiative provides an opportunity to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s pride and it is the duty of every citizen to not make any kind of compromise with the pride of the Tricolour.

Ngurang Logi, the BJP District President of Papum Pare district stated that the four-day programme has been launched by BJP to grow the spirit of patriotism among all and maintain the pride of the Tricolour.

The Yatra commenced at Community Health Centre, Doimukh where the BJP party workers carried out a cleanliness drive at the CHC compound under the initiative of Swatchhata Abhiyan.

The BJP leader also distributed flags to the workers of Kimin, Tarasso, Balijan, Gumto, Banderdewa, Doimukh, Sangdupota and Chiputa circles.

Techi Nakap, the General secretary of Papum Pare district, General Secretary of BJP 14th Doimukh Mandal, Ngurang Logi District, president of BJP along with other leaders are leading the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in Papum Pare district which is an effort to maintain the unity and integrity of the country.