The Papum Pare District Election Officer (DEO), Jiken Bomjen, on May 22 reviewed the arrangements and preparedness for the designated days when counting of votes is scheduled to take place.

With the schedules of counting of votes polled in simultaneous elections 2024 to State Assembly and Parliamentary polls set for June 2 and 4 next, Bomjen held a meet to review the preparations.

Arrangements pertaining to security, randomisation of counting personnel, ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) recounting and movement of ETPBS from strong room, Media Cell arrangements, traffic managements, communication centre, among others were elaborately discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the DEO urged all nodal officers to go through the guidelines minutely to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Earlier, the first phase of training for the counting personnel was conducted at the ZPC conference hall.