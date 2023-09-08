Arunachal Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang on September 7 informed the Assembly that Papum Pare and East Siang districts have the highest age-adjusted rate (AAR) of cervical cancer in the state.

Libang said this while responding to a question by BJP member Tsering Lhamu during the question hour.

The Minister revealed that as per a report from the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research-IMCR Bengaluru, Papum Pare has the highest AAR at 22.7 per lakh population, while Pasighat in East Siang district has an AAR of 20.3.

''Cervical cancer, which develops in a woman's cervix and is caused by the human papillomavirus, is a vaccine-preventable ailment,'' PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Libang further emphasized that administering two doses of vaccines to girls aged 9 to 14 years would provide protection against cervical cancer.

He further disclosed that vaccination proposals were submitted by the department in 2020-21 and again in 2021-22, but they were not considered by the Foundation for Primary Immuno-deficiency Diseases (FPID) due to austerity measures in 2020-21 and fund constraints in 2021-22.

''The vaccination against cervical cancer would be carried out in the state once funds are provisioned by the FPID,'' he added.

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