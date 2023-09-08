Arunachal: Papum Pare, East Siang districts have highest cervical cancer cases, says Health Minister
The Minister revealed that as per a report from the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research-IMCR Bengaluru, Papum Pare has the highest AAR at 22.7 per lakh population, while Pasighat in East Siang district has an AAR of 20.3.
Arunachal Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang on September 7 informed the Assembly that Papum Pare and East Siang districts have the highest age-adjusted rate (AAR) of cervical cancer in the state.
Libang said this while responding to a question by BJP member Tsering Lhamu during the question hour.
The Minister revealed that as per a report from the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research-IMCR Bengaluru, Papum Pare has the highest AAR at 22.7 per lakh population, while Pasighat in East Siang district has an AAR of 20.3.
''Cervical cancer, which develops in a woman's cervix and is caused by the human papillomavirus, is a vaccine-preventable ailment,'' PTI quoted the minister as saying.
Libang further emphasized that administering two doses of vaccines to girls aged 9 to 14 years would provide protection against cervical cancer.
He further disclosed that vaccination proposals were submitted by the department in 2020-21 and again in 2021-22, but they were not considered by the Foundation for Primary Immuno-deficiency Diseases (FPID) due to austerity measures in 2020-21 and fund constraints in 2021-22.
''The vaccination against cervical cancer would be carried out in the state once funds are provisioned by the FPID,'' he added.
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