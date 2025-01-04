The Papum Pare police have successfully cracked a murder case in an impressively short span of time, demonstrating their commitment and expertise in investigative work.

On December 27, 2024, the Doimukh police received a report of a suspicious burial at a construction site in Yupia-1. Upon arrival, the police exhumed the body of a partially naked woman, later identified as Lt. Janmoni Das.

Under the leadership of SDPO Radhe Obing, the Doimukh police swiftly launched an investigation. By leveraging technical and human intelligence, they identified the prime suspect as Mojibul Hoque, originally from Bongaigaon, Assam.

Following meticulous efforts, the suspect was traced to Hosur, Tamil Nadu. On January 2, 2025, a dedicated team led by SDPO Obing, SI Manoj Kumar Rai, and ASI MA Nur was dispatched to Tamil Nadu.



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The team apprehended Hoque in the early hours of January 3 and brought him back to Doimukh after securing a transit remand from the court. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

It was revealed that after committing the murder in Arunachal Pradesh, Hoque had taken up work as a security guard in a residential complex in Hosur.

The operation, conducted under the active supervision of SP Taru Gusar, IPS, highlighted the dedication and efficiency of the Papum Pare police.

The district police also extended their gratitude to the Tamil Nadu police for their cooperation in apprehending the accused.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.