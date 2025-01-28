Arunachal Pradesh is all set to showcase its sporting talent at the upcoming International Para Athletics Championship 2025 in Sharjah, UAE, with two outstanding para-athletes — Techi Datam and Likha Nipa — selected to represent India.

Datam, along with Techi Sonu, will compete in shot put and discus throw.

On the other hand, Nipa will race in the 100m and 200m events.

Lauding the milestone, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his official X handle and cheered them for making the state and country proud.

Extending best wishes to the para-athletes, CM Pema Khandu stated, "Where there is a will, there is a way! Two other para-athletes-Techi Datam and Likha Nipa-have also been selected to represent India at the International Para Athletics Championship 2025 in Sharjah, UAE..."

Their selection marks a significant achievement for the state and highlights the growing presence of Arunachal athletes on the international stage.