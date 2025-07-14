Arunachal para-athletes shine at 7th International Para Athletics Championship

Para-athletes from Arunachal Pradesh delivered an inspiring performance at the 7th International Para Athletics Championship 2025 held in Bengaluru from July 10 to 12.

Tingong Wangpan emerged as the star of the contingent, clinching two gold medals in the 400m and 200m sprints under the T35 category. His powerful sprinting and determination showcased the spirit of perseverance that defines para-sports in India.

Adding to the state’s medal tally, Kipa Mero secured a bronze in the Javelin Throw (F13 category), further highlighting Arunachal’s growing presence in national and international para-athletics.

The team was led by Techi Sonu, whose guidance and dedication as coach played a key role in the athletes' performance. Under his mentorship, the team demonstrated discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

The achievements brought immense pride and honour to Arunachal Pradesh, lighting a path for aspiring para-athletes and affirming the state’s potential in the world of adaptive sports.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the achievement and stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes and the support team! Your achievements have brought great honour to Arunachal and lit the path for many future champions.