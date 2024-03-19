A contingent from Arunachal Pradesh, comprising talented para badminton athletes, has set sail for Jamshedpur to compete in the 6th National Para Badminton Championship. Led by the support of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the team's departure was marked with well-wishes and high hopes for a triumphant performance.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his encouragement, extending his best wishes to the para badminton athletes as they embarked on their journey to represent the state. His message resonated with pride and optimism, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's rich sporting prowess and expressing confidence in the team's ability to illuminate the courts with their skill and determination.