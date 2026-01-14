Arunachal Para Powerlifting team announced for National Championship 2026

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has announced the para powerlifting team that will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the Senior and Junior National Para Powerlifting Championship 2026, scheduled to be held from January 16 to 18 at COER University in Uttarakhand.

The national championship is being organised by the India Para Powerlifting Organisation under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

According to the PAA, four para-athletes have been selected to represent the state based on their performance and achievement of the Minimum Qualifying Standard (MQS) at the Arunachal Pradesh State Para Powerlifting Championship 2025.

The selected athletes are Tarh Rade (72 kg), Bale Labung (49 kg), Taj Richo (55 kg) and Amak Wangsa (55 kg).

The state officials accompanying the team include Nich Tell as Team Manager and Tana Bunu as Escort Staff.

PAA officials said that the selected athletes are proud Divyangjan sportspersons of Arunachal Pradesh and expressed confidence that they will represent the state with dedication, discipline and sporting excellence at the national level.

The contingent is scheduled to depart for Dehradun on January 15. Extending best wishes to the team, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal said it is hopeful that the athletes will uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and bring laurels to the state.

The association also appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to extend their support and encouragement to the athletes as they compete on the national stage.