Arunachal para shuttler Biri Takar wins gold and bronze at BWF Para World Circuit in Peru

Arunachal Pradesh para shuttler Biri Takar has brought further glory to the state after winning a gold medal in the Men’s Doubles and a bronze medal in the Men’s Singles SL4 category at the BWF Para World Circuit in Lima, Peru.

Congratulating the athlete, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Biri’s impressive performance and described the achievement as a proud moment for the state.

Biri’s latest medal haul comes shortly after his identical performance at the Para World Circuit event in São Paulo, Brazil, where he also secured a gold in Men’s Doubles and bronze in Men’s Singles SL4.

With four international medals across two consecutive events, Biri has emerged as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s promising para-sporting talents and continues to make his mark on the international badminton circuit.

The achievement has brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh and reflects the growing potential of athletes supported through initiatives such as the CM’s Athlete Excellence Scheme (ACES).