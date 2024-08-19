The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) is calling for increased government support for para-athletes, following recent success at the All India Karate Championship 2024. The appeal comes after two Arunachal Pradesh para-karate athletes, Gollo John and Taru Richo, won gold and silver medals respectively at the national event held in Panchkula, Haryana.

Techi Sonu, Secretary General of the PAA, emphasised the need for better facilities and financial backing for para-athletes in the state. "The PAA appeals to State Government to support and provide facilities for Divyangjans sportspersons and to include special fund provision for Para/divyang sports persons in the state sports policy, jobs & cash incentives awards," Sonu stated in a press release.

The association believes that enhanced support could lead to even greater success on the international stage. Sonu argued, "If the state Government provides more such sports facilities to our para sportsperson, our athletes will be able to win medals in paralympic events."

The recent achievements of John, who is visually impaired, and Richo, who is orthopedically challenged, have highlighted the potential of Arunachal's para-athletes. The PAA described their performances as a "great inspiration for Para Sports /Divyangjan players of the State."

Looking to capitalise on this momentum, the PAA has revealed ambitious plans for the future of para-sports in Arunachal Pradesh. The association has "made a roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh divyangjan athletes to participate in summer Paralympic Games in 2028 & 2032," signalling a long-term commitment to nurturing talent.