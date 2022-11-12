IRBn personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police allegedly shot one of his colleagues in Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the report, the incident happened at RGU camp in Doimukh at around 10 pm on November 11.

Wangru Taidong of 2nd IRBn, who was on duty, allegedly shot his colleague Chingri Momai with his service AK rifle.

According to the police report, the cause of the incident appears to be verbal and heated arguments between the two soldiers following which Wangru Taidong allegedly shot his colleague.

Chingri Momai who hails from Changlang was immediately taken to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun after the incident where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Police have arrested the accused and weapons of offence with two empty cases and 28 live rounds have also been seized.

Inspector Asmonso Mam, who registered an FIR at Doimukh Police Station said and requested that appropriate action of law should be taken against Wangru Taidong.